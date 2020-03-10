|
OLEAN - Joan M. Walsh, of Cranberry Court Apartments, passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Bradford Manor in Bradford, Pa.
Born on Sept. 29, 1931, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia Evans Metcalf.
Joan worked at the former St. Francis Hospital, in Olean, for most of her career and retired in 1994.
She enjoyed being with her family and friends; traveling; and was an avid bird lover. Her smile and laugh lit up the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Ryan of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; three sons, Bill (Jayne) Glendinning of Bradford, Dan Glendinning of Niagara Falls and Rick (Chanda) Glendinning of Humphrey; six grandchildren, David Ryan of Pittsburgh, Pa., Karen Ryan of Mechanicsburg, Kevin (Colleen) Glendinning of Menomonee Falls, Wis., Jamie Glendinning of Minneapolis, Minn., Jon Glendinning of Lyndhurst, Ohio and Clark Glendinning of Bridgeville, Calif.; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Glendinning of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; a sister, Kathy (Drew Gatusso) of Olean; a nephew, Charles (Joan) Pitman of Melbourne Beach, Fla. and a long-time friend of over 60 years, Yvonne (Norbie) Weber of Anaconda, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and six brothers.
At Joan's request, there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at the St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020