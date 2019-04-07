Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marie "'Joie'" (Crandall) Wilson. View Sign

FRANKLINVILLE - Joan Marie Crandall "Joie" Wilson, 88 ½, passed away peacefully, March 20, 2019.

She was born to Guy and Edith Puff Crandall, on Nov. 5, 1930, in Franklinville.



Mrs. Wilson's grandfather, J.J. Crandall, was the district manager for the Western New York school system, and a curiosity and love for knowledge was a lifelong trait for Mrs. Wilson.



Her father, a World War I Navy veteran, remained in the military for much of his career, running radio operations at airports in Rochester and Poughkeepsie, and eventually retired to Franklinville from the Brookville, Pa. airport.



One of Mrs. Wilson's favorite recollections was sitting and chatting at the age of 4, with Eleanor Roosevelt, in her father's Poughkeepsie airport office, as Mrs. Roosevelt waited for her airplane to Washington.



Mrs. Wilson spent a happy childhood in then-thriving Rochester, where she graduated from West High and Miss McCarthy's Business School. She also attended Jamestown Community College.



Mrs. Wilson's parents vacationed for a month each summer in Franklinville, which is how she met "the love of her life," as she referred to her husband, till the end of her days. They were married on Aug. 26, 1950, in Franklinville, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony, at the summer home of Dr. and Mrs. Leo Reimann, on the hottest day of the year.



Together they built a family, and were active members in the community, for all their years in Franklinville.



Mrs. Wilson initially worked for Hi-Q, in Olean, as co-editor of the house magazine, The Condenser, and later worked for many years as confidential executive secretary, to Justice Joseph A. Nevins of the Supreme Court of New York state, in Olean, and later New York State Court of Claims, Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty, in Franklinville and Buffalo.



Mrs. Wilson was a Girl Scout leader; an active member of the Presbyterian Church; and later a lay minister, at the Episcopal Church.



Mrs. Wilson was also passionate about history and genealogy. With her husband, she amassed a huge amount of genealogical information, about family and friends in the area, often helping those searching for ancestry information about their families, and later became the Franklinville historian for some years.



Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Charlie J. Wilson of Franklinville; her daughter, Cathy Wilson Nohe of Philadelphia, Pa.; her granddaughter, Dr. Quinn Wilson Cunningham of Philadelphia; her son-in-law, Capt. Philip Buchiarelli USNR of Los Angeles, Calif.; her grandson, Capt. Eric Buchiarelli USAF of Las Vegas, Nev.; and her granddaughter, Paige Buchiarelli Hofherr of Los Angeles; as well as four great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her son, Paul Alan Wilson; and her daughter, Bonnie Wilson Buchiarelli.



A memorial service is planned for June.



Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at

