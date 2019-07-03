MARIETTA, Ga. - Joan Patricia Goodemote, 88, formerly of Olean N.Y., passed away Monday (July 1, 2019) at her home in Marietta after an extended illness.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of nearly 70 years, Neil J. Goodemote; her children and their spouses; grandchildren and extended family.
Visitation for Joan will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (July 5, 2019) at the West Cobb Funeral Home at 2480 Macland Road SW, Marietta, GA. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy Street NW, in Marietta, GA.
An online guest book can be viewed at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 3, 2019