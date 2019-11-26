|
|
MARIETTA, Ga. - Joan Patricia Goodemote, 88, passed away July 1, 2019, at her home, in Marietta, after an extended illness. She was lovingly attended, by her husband and children, as she passed.
She was born in Olean, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 1931, the youngest of four children of Grace Scheuerlein Sanzo and Francis Sanzo. On Sept. 17, 1949, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, in Olean, she married Neil J. Goodemote, with whom this September, she would have celebrated 70 extraordinarily wonderful years of marriage.
She attended St. Mary of the Angels School, and graduated in 1948, from Olean High School.
Before she and Neil began raising their family, Joan worked for Clark Brothers in Olean, and later worked in the bakery at Leo's Supermarket in Olean. In 1965, together with their brother and sister-in-law, Joan and Neil became the original owners and operators of the Beef 'n' Barrel Restaurant in Olean, followed shortly after, by the Heritage Inn Restaurant, also in Olean.
Several years later, Joan and Neil owned and operated the Village Green complex at the Olean House, which included the Weathervane Gift Shop, as well as the Weathervane in Jamestown, N.Y. It was at the Weathervane, that Joan found a true expression of her many creative talents.
She was also active during the Olean years at St. Mary of the Angels Church, and served on the Olean Public School Board of Education. Joan and Neil moved to the Tampa, Fla. area in 1979, where she worked for a number of years for the Sperry UNISYS Corporation.
In 1995, Joan and Neil moved to Marietta where she resided until her passing, enjoying the love and company of her dear family. Joan was a communicant of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Marietta.
Joan's loved ones will forever miss her deep and abiding love for her husband and family; her great wit and ability both to poke fun and to accept jokes at her expense; her positive and encouraging attitude in the face of trials, her creative nature that found its expression in all that she did; her great sense of organization and style ("If you've got it, flaunt it!"); and her deep faith in God's goodness that carried her through to the end.
Joan is survived by her children, David (Linda) Goodemote of Reading, Mass., Patricia (Anthony) Titus of Olean, Gary (Mary Shedd) Goodemote of Brattleboro, Vt., Suzanne Goodemote of Chattanooga, Tenn., Nancy Goodemote of Dallas, Mary (Gregory) Miller of Kennesaw, and Margaret (John Quigley) Goodemote of Olean; an "honorary" son, John (Joanne) Driscoll of Rochester, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren, Luke (Meredith) Goodemote of Lynnfield, Mass., Abigail Goodemote of Reading, Anthony Marra Jr. of Falconer, N.Y., Angelo (Danielle) Marra of Falconer, Pasquale (Lori) Marra of Brookhaven, N.Y., Samuel (Jennifer) Marra of Jamestown, Riley Goodemote of St. Paul, Minn., Karen (Chad) Stallings of Denver, Colo., Naomi (Nathan Todd) Sunshine of Powder Springs, Martha Hunter of Chattanooga, Tenn., Katharine Miller of Marietta, Claire Miller of Marietta, Jacob Miller of Kennesaw and Michael Driscoll of Rochester; 10 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 70 years, Neil J. Goodemote, who passed away on Nov. 22, 2019; her parents; her infant daughter, Donna Marie Goodemote; her brothers, Donald Sanzo and Richard Sanzo; her sister, Vivian Morris; a daughter-in-law, Linda Goodemote; a son-in-law, John Quigley; and many dear long-time friends, from Olean, whom Joan greatly loved and with whom she spent many happy years.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Marietta, on July 5, 2019. Joan and Neil will be interred, at a future date, at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, in Marietta.
Memorials in Joan's name may be made to School of the Holy Childhood, 100 Groton Parkway, Rochester NY 14623, or to Amity Care Hospice, 7961 Highway 92, Suite 200, Woodstock GA 30189, to whom Joan's family is deeply grateful for their care and compassion.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019