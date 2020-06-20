Joann M. Cook
FRANKLINVILLE - Joann M. Cook, of South Main Street, died Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Oct. 2, 1951 in Olean, she was the daughter of Richard and Charlotte Johns Howard.

Mrs. Cook was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville.

She enjoyed reading, color books, puzzles and family game nights. Joann was a NASCAR fan, and enjoyed country music.

She had attended the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Franklinville.

Surviving is a son, David S. Cook of Franklinville; her father, also of Franklinville; three brothers, Donald (Debbie) Howard of Salamanca, Ronald (Karen) Howard of Weedsport and Paul Howard of Olean; and a sister, Sue (John) Halbert of Franklinville.

She was predeceased by her mother; and a sister Becky Jones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 7805 Pine St. Franklinville, NY 14737.

Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
