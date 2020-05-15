Joanne (Gifford) Allen
1935 - 2020
WELLSVILLE - Joanne Gifford Allen, age 84, of Rauber Street, passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 11, 1935, in Clifton Springs, to the late John Williamson and Ina Blanche Peck Gifford.

Joanne was raised in Phelps and was a 1953 graduate of Phelps Central School. In June of 1955, she graduated from SUNY Agriculture and Technical College at Alfred with an associate's degree. In 2000 she earned a baccalaureate degree from Empire State College in community health.

She was employed as an executive secretary for the Wellsville Central School District for 40 years, retiring in 2005. Joanne was a census taker for the U.S. Census Bureau for 10 years until the Spring of 2018.

She was an active woman who was a member of many organizations, including the Wellsville First United Methodist Church, Allegany County Democratic Committee, Alfred State Alumni Association, Allegany County Art Association and the Allegany County Historical Society.

She is survived by her four sons, Curtis R. (Diane) Allen of Andover, Thomas J. (Teresa) Allen of Marietta, Ohio, Douglas G. (Renee) Allen of Rochester and David W. Allen of Cedar Park, Texas; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice G. (Robert) Dowd of Rochester and Rebecca G. (Alan) Bennett of Montrose, Pa.; a brother, John C. "Jack" (Jo) Gifford of Phelps; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be invited to a memorial service to be held at a later date at the Wellsville First United Methodist Church. Burial will be held in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.

Please consider memorial donations to the charity of the donor's choice.

To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
