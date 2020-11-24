1/1
Joanne C. Brandes
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Joanne C. Brandes, 85, of Fassett Lane, passed away on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.

She was born Joanne Catherine Herman on Dec. 23, 1934, in Wellsville, the daughter of August and Catherine Arnold Herman. On Aug. 26, 1961, in Wellsville, she married Karlton Brandes, with whom she celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary prior to his passing, on April 18, 2012.

Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Wellsville High School; a 1958 graduate of Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois; and a 1977 graduate of Alfred University, with a master's degree in elementary education.

Joanne was a compassionate lifelong teacher, who was employed by Wellsville Central Schools, from 1977 to 1992, as a reading specialist.

Prior to marriage, she taught in Chattanooga, Tenn. from 1956-1957, Bristol, Conn. from 1958-1960 and Plainview Long Island fromj 1960-1961.

After retirement, she enjoyed traveling, camping; canoeing; hiking; playing the violin; volunteering with the Allegany County Mental Health Association; delivering Allegany County Meals on Wheels; and helping Habitat for Humanity.

She was an active member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, where she lovingly and joyfully served our Lord in many capacities.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Sheila Garvey) Brandes of Titusville, Fla., Paul (Anne Marie Hinkle) Brandes of Waynesboro Pa., Christopher (Tamara Hile) Brandes of Sebastian, Fla. and Jonathan (Lori Cole) Brandes of Wellsville; her precious grandchildren, Morgan, Cassidy, Hannah, Abigail, Ava, Emily, Evelyn, Teagin and Tiernee Brandes; and a great-granddaughter, Alice. She will be also missed by her nieces, nephews and many special friends.

She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by her brothers, Bruce and James Herman; and her sister, Janet Herman Lang.

A celebration of life service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shepherd of the Valley Church, or to the SPCA Serving Allegany County.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved