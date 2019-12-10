|
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Joanne M. Karas, 59, of Bensalem and Turtlepoint, passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at her home, in Bensalem.
She was born May 20, 1960, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Charles E.and Virginia Mae Edgreen Crowley. On June 16, 2007, in Bradford, she married James Karas, who survives.
Mrs. Karas was a graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended Jamestown Business College.
Mrs. Karas was a nurses aide, at Hillhouse Manor Retirement Home, for 20 years, retiring in 2006.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four sisters, Mary L. (Joseph) Horning of Mason, Ohio, Teresa A. (Steve) Callihan of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karen A. (Clair) Hawver of Turtlepoint and Julia L. (David) Kio of Roulette; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Ashley Mae Karas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 12, 2019) at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Home Inc., Port Allegany. A Christian wake service will be held, at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Dec.13, 2019) in St Mary's Catholic Church, Sartwell, with the Rev, Thomas Brown, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Sartwell.
Memorials if desired, may be made to donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019