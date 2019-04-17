SALAMANCA - Joanne M. Walsh, 74, of Salamanca, died Monday (April 15, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Jan. 17, 1945, in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Julia Larkin Hook.
She had been employed at the Absolut Care of Salamanca for over 10 years, as well as at the Elkdale Country Club.
Ms. Walsh attended Our Lady of Peace Parish. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her dog, Bougie, and listening to music.
Surviving are a sister, Rita Fox of Kill Buck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Blanche Hook and Jean Quattrone; and six brothers, Robert Hook, Frederick Hook, Richard Hook, Frances Hook, Edward Hook and Joseph Hook.
There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, at the convenience of the family and will be announced. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2019