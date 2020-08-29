LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - Josephine "Josie" Rose Piazza Anderson, formerly from Buffalo, N.Y. and Olean, N.Y., died Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) in Laguna Woods.



Born April 29, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. Piazza and Rose Buscaglia.



Josie was a graduate of Mount St Joseph Academy in Buffalo, in the business department.



While living in Olean, she was the private secretary to the president of St. Bonaventure University. She also worked as executive secretary at Cooper Industries.



Josie was a long-time member and served in many capacities of Business Professional Women's Foundation in Olean and Orange County and Newcomers Club.



Josie enjoyed listening to music, square dancing and line dancing. She looked forward to her swimming exercise group each week. The most important joy in her life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed walks on the beach.



She will be remembered for many things, among them her infectious laughter, her positive outlook and her joy for life. She left a special imprint in all our hearts and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by nine grandchildren, James Christopher Anderson, Michelle Anderson Tippit, Michael Bowman, Stephen Bowman, Matthew Bowman, Mitchel Anderson, Sarina Anderson, Allysa Anderson Kemp and Autumn Anderson; and three great-grandchildren.



She was the wife of the late John E. Anderson, loving mother of James (Sherri) Anderson, the late John Anderson, Beth (Chris) Bowman and Michael (Daina) Anderson. She was also the loving older sister to the late Mary Louise Dillman, Basil (Mary Ann) Piazza, Sandra (James) Holland and Fred (Gina Hens) Piazza.

