FAIRPORT - John A. Matya, a resident of Fairport, passed away peacefully Monday (Sept. 23, 2019) at the Hart Comfort House in Wellsville, after a courageous battle against small cell lung cancer.
John was born July 3, 1948, in Olean, and was the son of the late Leo and Stella Pukos Matya.
He attended Olean schools, including St. John's Parochial and Archbishop Walsh High School. John graduated in 1975 from St. Leo University of St. Leo, Fla., with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
John served as sergeant in the U.S. Army from Jan. 22, 1969, to Jan. 21, 1971. He was part of the 1st Infantry Division and later the 1st Air Calvary in Vietnam.
John worked in various sales roles and started his own machine tool representative company, Jamtech Industrial LLC, from which he retired in 2019.
He was very proud of his Polish heritage, loved golfing and fishing, and enjoyed watching the Yankees, Sabres and Bills.
John is survived by a brother, Paul (Yvonne) Matya of Olean; and many nephews, nieces and cousins; plus close and lifelong friends too numerous to mention without omitting someone special to John.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a sister, Marie (Andy) Waterman; and two nephews, Paul Matya Jr. and Scott Matya.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 East State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019