SALAMANCA - John Allen Plonka, 71, of Salamanca/Little Valley, died Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) at Fiddlers Green Manor Home in Springville.
Born Sept. 24, 1948, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late John Stephen and Josephine Mary Wcislo Plonka.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the B&O Railroad.
John was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and his Jack Russell Terriers.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Latimer of Franklinville; a brother, Daniel (Stephen Wegman) Plonka of Rochester; and two sisters, Mary (Gary Abraham) Plonka of Great Valley and Carol Paprocki-Hayes of Phoenix, Ariz.
He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Fisher Plonka.
There will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Our Lady Peace, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.
John donated his body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Empire Animal Rescue Society, E.A.R.S. Animal Rescue, at www.empire.petfinder.com.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 29, 2020