PORTVILLE - John Clair Caldwell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at his home.
Born on Sept. 1, 1954, in Wellsville, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Marian Zangare Caldwell Jr. On June 26, 1999, at St. Bonaventure Parish, in Allegany, he married Pamela J. Grego, who survives.
John was a graduate of Wellsville High School, Class of 1972. He graduated from Alfred State College, in 1974 with a degree in engineering.
He worked at Air Preheater in Wellsville for a year, then went to work at AVX Ceramics (Olean Advanced Products) in 1976. He worked for two years at Dresser Rand, and then returned to AVX.
He worked proudly as a principal engineering, environmental, safety, security and facilities specialist, until the business closed on Sept. 30 of this year. He also worked as manager of the company's machine shop, for a total career with them of 42 years. Even after AVX closed, John was helping out as the building was recently being torn down.
John was one of the founding members of the Custom Express Car Club, in Wellsville, where he helped raise money for charities for 20 years, and he owned a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle.
He was an avid NASCAR fan, and his favorite racers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. He enjoyed going to Watkins Glen, McKean County and Little Valley raceways with his son Chris. He was also a devoted Buffalo Bills fan.
He loved his family and especially his five grandchildren, Chase Caldwell of Portville, Marchele Day and Obidah Ramadhan Jr., both of Kentucky, and James Wolf and Natalie Wolf, both of Allegany.
In addition to his loving grandchildren, he is survived by his wife, Pamela; two sons, Chad (Kristin) Caldwell of Portville and Christopher Caldwell of Portville; his stepson, Anthony (Connie) Wolf of Allegany; his stepdaughter, Michele (Obi) Ramadhan of Kentucky; his brother, Robert C. (Lorraine) Caldwell III of Wellsville; his niece, Tami (Jim) McCarthy of North Hornell; his nephew, Rob (Nicole) Caldwell of Wellsville; multiple great nieces, nephews and several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) in the funeral home. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.