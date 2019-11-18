|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. John D. "Jack" O'Rourke, 91, formerly of Division Street, Salamanca, died Saturday morning (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Olean.
Born April 29, 1928, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie Driscoll O'Rourke. He was married July 24, 1954, in St. Patrick's RC Church, to the former Margaret Ann "Pug" Phelan, who predeceased him Jan. 6, 1997.
He graduated from Salamanca High School, Class of 1945; University of Notre Dame, Class of 1949; and the former Simmons School of Mortuary Science in Syracuse.
Mr. O'Rourke was a combat veteran, serving as a mortarman with the 45th Infantry during the Korean Conflict. He had previously served in the army occupation of Japan.
Jack owned and operated, with his late brother, Tom, the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, Barre Granite Memorials and Century Carpet Centre in Salamanca.
He was a member of Our Lady of Peace; the Mr. & Mrs. Club; Kiwanis Club; the Cattaraugus County Funeral Directors Association, where he was a past president; Elkdale Country Club; the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
He enjoyed bridge, skiing, boating, spending his winters in Phoenix, Ariz., and the annual trip to Ocean City, N.J., with his family.
Surviving are four children, Mrs. Peggy (Ed) Roberts of Scottsdale, Ariz., Susan O'Rourke of Allegany, Nancy Baker of Jamestown and John C. (Janet) O'Rourke of Ellicottville; nine grandchildren, Colleen (Brad) Nelson, Maureen (Brett) Isakson and Daniel (Julie) Roberts, all of Phoenix, Michael (Stephanie) Baker of Lakewood, Marty (Vanessa) Baker of Pittsburg, Pa., Paul (Lauren) Baker of West Ellicott, Molly (Dave) O'Rourke-Cummings of Philadelphia, Pa., Shannon (Yoshi) Migita of Los Angles, Calif. and Jack O'Rourke of Ellicottville; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie (Michael) Rick of Brighton; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, Jack was predeceased by two brothers, James O'Rourke and Thomas O'Rourke; and a son-in-law, Fred Baker.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a time to be announced Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) in Our Lady of Peace, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019