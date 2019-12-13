|
|
HINSDALE - John D. Powley, of 1509 Flanigan Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 11, 2019) shortly after arrival, at Olean General Hospital.
John was born on April 14, 1964, in Cuba, and was a son of Richard M. and Jacqueline M. Cameron Powley. On March 13, 1989, at the Shinglehouse (Pa.) United Methodist Church, he married his wife of 30 years, Catrina M. Appleby, who survives.
John was a 1982 graduate of Hinsdale Central School. He worked at Cattaraugus County Overhead Doors, on the manufacturing floor, for a number of years. John began working at the Seneca Allegany Casino, in Salamanca, as a cook, until 2016, when he became disabled.
He enjoyed having fun and was known as a jokester. John enjoyed all animals, mostly his cats. He loved going to garage sales; talking to people; and he was known to always put others first. John truly loved his wife and family, especially his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Along with his loving wife, John is survived by three siblings, Della M. (David) Beeman and Leonard J. Powley, both of Hinsdale, and Patricia Powley of Olean; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Thomas Powley.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday (Dec. 16, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Glenn I. Treaster, associate pastor of Central Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 13, 2019