BLACK CREEK - John David Ringelberg, "Big John" to many who knew him, passed away Monday (March 11, 2019).



He was born June 15, 1945, the son of John M. Ringelberg and Dorothy Lyon Ringelberg of Black Creek.



He was a graduate of Cuba Central School and Alfred State College.



He was a dairy farmer in his early years, an employee of Dresser Rand, a blueberry farmer with his cousin Dennis Cooper, and became a self-employed salesman in later years.



John started Black Creek Machinery, as many might remember, with the big flatbed truck rolling through town piled to top with machinery. He was also the owner of Big John's Tavern in Cuba, where he could be found on some weekends having a Pepsi in the corner.



John, who was a resident of Black Creek all of his life, enjoyed family, friends, music and a good conversation with a boiling hot cup of coffee.



He enjoyed meeting people and sharing stories with strangers and friends. John knew how to take chances and live life to the fullest. Taking care of his family was his first priority; taking time to make every day and event special in his own way with everyone's thoughts in mind before his own.



John was a man that passed on every memory he knew and gave advice to try to make everyone a better person with kind words of encouragement. He was always helpful to anyone who needed a hand. No advice given was ever given without the sincerity and knowledge from what he had learned from his broad life lessons. Big John's kindness to all will be missed.



John is survived by his wife, Cindy Plaisted Ringelberg; children, Jill (Nate Ditchcreek) Loiacono and Doug (Nicole) Ringelberg; and grandchildren, Gianna, Jessica and Wylee.



Rather than services, the family will be holding a celebration of life gathering on John's farm on Stoll Hill Road mid-June, around his birthday, where many family and friends can spend time together in what was known as the "trailer field." Anyone interested in attending please email



9 Bull St

Cuba , NY 14727

