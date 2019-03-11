PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - John Dorman "Dorm" Wallace, 92, of Port Allegany, went to be with the Lord on Friday (March 8, 2019) in Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
He was born Feb 22, 1927, in Mannford, Okla., a son of John and Garnett Davis Wallace. He was married, to the love of his life for 62 years, Virginia Marie Williams, who passed away in 2013.
Dorm was a graduate of Bradford Area High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was employed by Penelec, in Bradford, for 47 years, retiring as a district line foreman in 1989.
He was a very active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Port Allegany; the Knights of Columbus Council 8018; the American Legion Frank Burt Post 258 of Port Allegany; Fri-Wal Enterprises; and the World Karting Association.
He was a great conversationalist with an outgoing personality. He enjoyed all things automotive, especially Formula 1 racing; local railroad history; and sharing his family heritage of the Bradford and Austin areas. He loved making his grandchildren laugh with funny songs and jokes.
He leaves many great memories to be cherished by his sons, James (Suzanne) Wallace of Smethport and Joseph (Tracey) Wallace of Bolivar, N.Y.; daughters, Mary Beth (Steve) Frison of Port Allegany, Barbara (Kevin) O'Donnell of Bradford and Christine (Greg) Michaelian of Stuart, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Carol (Jeffrey) Wallace of Port Allegany; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Martha Marie; son, Jeffrey Wallace; son-in-law, Steve Frison; brother, William Wallace; and sister, Vera Anderson.
Calling hours begin with a Christian wake service at 3:45 p.m. Monday (March 11, 2019) immediately followed by visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., 105 Main St., Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 12, 2019) in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by the Port Allegany Honor Guard. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
Memorials are appreciated, to St Gabriel Catholic Church; Port Area Ambulance Service; American Legion Frank Burt Post 258 of Port Allegany; or a memorial of donor's choice.
