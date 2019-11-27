Home

John Dwight Faulkner Obituary
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - John Dwight Faulkner, age 74, loving husband, proud father and maker of mischief, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

John started his own successful painting business in the 1970s and has inspired his entire family to be as creative as he was.

He was a fine connoisseur of pie and coffee, and avid lover of dad jokes and pranks, and an amazing storyteller. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who were blessed enough to know him.

He was survived by his wife and best friend, Gloria Woodhead Faulkner. He was the proud father of Todd Faulkner, Brittany Pritchett, Kari Broomell and Chad Faulkner; loving grandfather of Jonathan Chanze Pritchett, Nicholas Broomell, Karissa Wood, Jacob Pritchett, Hayleigh Bartlett, Skylee Ball, Mason Faulkner and Bristol Faulkner; and great-grandfather of Winnie Pritchett, Kalisa Wood and Grayson Faulkner.

Arrangements are by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
