CUBA - It is with great sadness that the family of John E. Doyle announces his passing, Friday (May 3, 2019) at the age of 83.



A lifelong resident of Cuba, John Edward Doyle was born on March 8, 1936, in Union City, Pa. to John Eugene and Mary Hites Doyle. In June 1961, John married Ruth Friel, who was the love of his life.



John graduated from Cuba Central School in 1954.



He then entered the U.S.



In 1960, John received a bachelor of science degree in microbiology from the



From 1960 to 1962, he worked as a microbiologist, at R.T. French Co., in quality control. Then, from 1962 to 1973, John was employed by Castle-Sybron, in Rochester, as the lab director of research/development in the sterilization area.



In 1973, John and his family moved to Cuba, where he and his wife, Ruth, founded Sterilator Company Inc. in their home. The company supplied government hospitals with sterility indicators and later expanded to an international market. In 1999, John's and Ruth's son, Shawn, and Shawn's wife, Marlene, took over the business. John wrote several publications in the sterilization field, and one publication for the University of Rochester, with his wife, Ruth, focusing on eye research.



John's interests included traveling; playing cards; vacationing in Panama City Beach; solving Sudoku puzzles; listening to music; and visiting "the land" at the family cabin. His family was the joy of his life.



He was a member of the Cuba Village Tree Board for 14 years; helped deliver Meals-on-Wheels for 20 years; a member of the Cuba Village Board of Appeals; and the Cuba Historical Society. He was a devout Catholic, and member of Our Lady of the Angels Church, in Cuba.



John is survived by his wife, Ruth; his sons, Shawn (Marlene) of Cuba and Timothy (Jennifer) of Wellsville; his daughter, Denise Goodman of Cuba; his brothers, Richard (Jean), Thomas (Erin) and Michael (Connie); his grandchildren, Emily Doyle Zutz, Anastasia Doyle, John T. Doyle, Bruce Doyle, Alexander Doyle, Joshuah Doyle, Maureen Goodman, Kyle Goodman, Owen Bentley and Evan Bentley; his two great-grandchildren, Delilah Fox and Charles Zutz; several nieces and nephews; and close family friends, Isis Vagostelo and Luiz Carlos de Araujo.



John was predeceased by his precious daughter, Julianne Doyle Bentley in 2013.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (May 2, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A prayer service will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday evening in the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba. The Rev. Dennis J.J. Mancuso, will be the celebrant. Burial, with military honors, will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Cuba.



Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the .



