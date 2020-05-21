CARROLLTON - John E. Hogan, of 2429 Ten Mile Road, passed away Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.



Born Jan. 16, 1937, in Olean, he was the son of Walter and Pearl R. Dougherty Hogan. For the past 30 years he had been the loving companion of Marilyn Crow.



John worked for years as an ironworker for Local 6 in Buffalo. He then began working with his father as a logger and later operated on his own. His last employment prior to his retirement was as the highway superintendent for the Town of Carrollton, which he served for three terms.



He loved hunting and also traveling. He was a member of the New York State Horse Pullers Association as well as the Keystone Horse Pullers Association.



In addition to his companion Marilyn, he is survived by a grandson, Brandon Crow of Carrollton; a sister-in-law, Marla Hogan of Allegany; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, including his two nephews, Mark Hogan and C. D. Hogan.



He was predeceased by three brothers, Patrick Hogan, Charles Dennis Hogan and infant Daniel Hogan; and a sister, Colleen Sheahan.



Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, there is no visitation or funeral service planned. Burial will be next to his mother in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Limestone.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

