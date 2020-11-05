1/1
John F. Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FARMERSVILLE - John F. Hart, of Laidlaw Road, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) with longtime loving companion Deborah Krotje, of Farmersville, at his side, carrying out his wish with Hospice Care to be home with her and their chihuahuas, following a battle with cancer.

Born June 27, 1963, in Springville, he was the son of Harland and Donna Freer Hart.

John was a 1981 graduate of Pioneer High School. He worked at Fisher Price in Holland, and Mille Fabricators of Arcade and managed a Radio Shack store in Lackawanna for several years. He was assistant parts manager at Auto Zone in Arcade for 13 years before becoming disabled.

In his younger days he owned a Harley Davidson motorcycle, loved to snowmobile and enjoyed collecting skulls of various kinds.

Surviving besides his father, of Delevan, is a son, Vincent Hart of Emporium, Pa.

A private service will be held later.

Please make donations to Deborah Krotje, c/o Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.

Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved