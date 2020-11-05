FARMERSVILLE - John F. Hart, of Laidlaw Road, died Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) with longtime loving companion Deborah Krotje, of Farmersville, at his side, carrying out his wish with Hospice Care to be home with her and their chihuahuas, following a battle with cancer.
Born June 27, 1963, in Springville, he was the son of Harland and Donna Freer Hart.
John was a 1981 graduate of Pioneer High School. He worked at Fisher Price in Holland, and Mille Fabricators of Arcade and managed a Radio Shack store in Lackawanna for several years. He was assistant parts manager at Auto Zone in Arcade for 13 years before becoming disabled.
In his younger days he owned a Harley Davidson motorcycle, loved to snowmobile and enjoyed collecting skulls of various kinds.
Surviving besides his father, of Delevan, is a son, Vincent Hart of Emporium, Pa.
A private service will be held later.
Please make donations to Deborah Krotje, c/o Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to www.babbitteastonfh.com.