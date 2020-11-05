ROCHESTER - John F. Martinelli Sr., formerly of Stowell Drive, Hawks Nest Circle and Olean, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at The Hurlbut Nursing and Rehabilitation, following a lengthy illness.
John was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Olean, and was a son of Ergildo Orazio and Loretta Boats Martinelli. On July 18, 1959, at the St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, he married his wife of 57 years, R. Margaret Yeisley, who predeceased him June 22, 2016.
John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from May 7, 1951 to April 17, 1953, and continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1957.
He owned and operated a barber shop in Olean for over 40 years. John was a member of the St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean.
John and his wife, Margaret, enjoyed traveling to see their kids and grandkids around the country. He also enjoyed watching football and good food, but he truly enjoyed his family.
John is survived by five sons, Stephen J. (Mary) Martinelli of Wellsville, David J. (Brigitte) Martinelli of Greenville, S.C., Christopher A. (Sue) Martinelli of Winchester, Va., John F. (Melanie) Martinelli Jr. of Greensboro, N.C. and Daniel F. (Paula) Martinelli of Rochester; two daughters, Nancy M. (Robert) Wind of Rochester and Lisa M. (Michael) Gaston of Knoxville, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren, Anthony (Katie), Nathaniel, Ryan, Nicole, Josh (Christine), Christopher, Adam, Jacob, Caleb, Andrew, McKinnon, Nicholas (Hanna), Joey (Hailey), Isabella and Julia; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Martinelli.
Along with his loving wife, John was predeceased by eight siblings, Marie Cecilia (Dominic) Panada in 1995, Helen Roseclare (Tony) Scolar in 2001, Leonard Joseph (Pauline) Martinelli in 2001, Clara G. (Sonny) Kenyon in 1974, Doris Margaret (Walter) Sirdevan in 1990, Angela Elizabeth (Ed) Gleason in 1975, Thomas Edward Martinelli in 2005 and Loretta Catherine (Charles) Stomieroski.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced after restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.