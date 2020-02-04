|
|
OLEAN - John F. Sawaya, formerly of 407 E. State St., passed away on Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at the Absolut of Allegany, following an illness.
John was born on April 9, 1922, in Olean, and was a son of Ferris and Alice Sawaya. On March 2, 1943, in Amarillo, Texas, he married his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth J. "Betty" Childs, who predeceased him on April 25, 1987.
John was a 1940 graduate of Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 13, 1942 to Jan. 12, 1946.
Following the war, John worked at Daystroms for about three years. Then he bought the old Heenan Funeral Home building on East State Street as a rental property, but then renovated it into the Century Manor restaurant (it was named Century Manor because it was a 100 year old building). John, and his wife Betty, ran the restaurant for 60 years, retiring in 2007. Also during the same time, John owned and operated the "Texas Hot" on Union Street for several years.
John was a member of the St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church; the Olean American Legion; The Veterans of Foreign Wars; the Elks Club; Knights of Columbus; and Birch Run Golf Course; as well as the Bartlett Country Club, for many years. In his later years, he enjoyed wintering in Florida, where he enjoyed playing golf.
John is survived by two sons, Jerry L. Sawaya of Madeira Beach, Fla. and John J. (Trisha) Sawaya of Key West Fla.; two daughters, Judie C. Orcutt of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Alice Michelle (Alex) Cole of Alma; 10 grandchildren; and a loving companion of 15 years, Marilyn Voorhees.
Along with his wife, John was predeceased by five brothers, Charley, Dan, Fred F., Peter F. and Mitch Sawaya; and a sister, Betty Bolt.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6, 2020) at the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Divine Liturgy at St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church. The Rev. Tanios Mouanes, pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, in Allegany. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2020