OLEAN - John J. Dwaileebe Sr., 84, of Olean, passed away Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Jonnie was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Olean, and was the son of the late James and Alice Farris Dwaileebe. On April 27, 1957, he married his wife of 63 years, Carole Anne Pike.
Jonnie graduated from Olean High School, Class of 1953. He attended Bryant and Stratton Business Academy, in Buffalo, where he met his wife. When he returned to Olean, he joined the family business, Olean Bottling Works, where he spent his entire work career.
After the death of his father, he along with his brothers, Charlie and Jimmy, took over the family business. Jonnie had great pride in winning the Bottler of the Year Award in 2000. In August 2003, he sold the company to PepsiCo, and then began his retirement.
In his younger days, Jonnie played the saxophone and was a member of the Five Spots with his four closest friends. He was a master joke and story-teller. Jonnie also enjoyed playing cards with his many friends. He was a wonderful husband, father and "Giddi" to his 13 grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jonnie is survived by six children, Steven Dwaileebe, Karen (Kevin) Callahan, John (Anita) Dwaileebe Jr., David Dwaileebe and James Dwaileebe, all of Olean, and Marc (Ati) Dwaileebe of California; 13 grandchildren, Ryan, Shaun, Caitlyn and Kevin "KC" Callahan, Colden, John "Jack" and Emma Dwaileebe, Dawson and Reece Dwaileebe, Zanaid Marra, Alice and Adele Dwaileebe and Dhita Dwaileebe; two brothers, James (Danell) Dwaileebe and Joseph Dwaileebe, both of California; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Dwaileebe of Olean; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Charles Dwaileebe; and a nephew, JJ Dwaileebe.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Feb. 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at St. Joseph Maronite Rite Catholic Church. Rev. Tony Mouanes will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020