John J. Mountain Obituary
CUBA - John J. Mountain, of 24 South Shore Road, passed away on Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.

Funeral services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.

A complete obituary will be published.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
