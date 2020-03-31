|
CUBA - John J. Mountain, of 24 South Shore Road, passed away on Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Funeral services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Parkway, Cuba.
A complete obituary will be published.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 31, 2020