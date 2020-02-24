Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
John J. Ryan

John J. Ryan Obituary
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - John J. Ryan, of Cuba (N.Y.) Lake, and also a resident of 710 N. Ocean Blvd., Suite 1112, Pompano Beach, for the past 20 years, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale.

A visitation and funeral mass are being planned and will be announced soon in an upcoming edition of the Olean (N.Y.) Times Herald.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
