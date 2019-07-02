|
|
|
Viewing
View Map
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
DOVER, Del. - John Joseph Mahar, 79, of Dover, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday (June 27, 2019) in Westminster Nursing Home, Dover.
John was born May 12, 1940, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Francis and Margaret McLaughlin Mahar.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel. Afterward he continued in civil service, at Dover Air Force Base, for another 15 years.
He was a member of the Irish Society of Delmarva, and the Knights of Columbus.
In his free time, John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed telling stories, and was an avid history buff.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta " Lorie" Mazza Mahar; his children, Christina (Paul) Bernat of Camden, David (Gretchen) Mahar of Middletown, Mark (Sondra) Mahar of Alexandria, Va. and Erica (Andrew) Corbett of Littleton, Colo.; siblings, James Mahar of Olean, Paul (Judy) Mahar of Olean, Ellen (William) Weidner of Allegany, N.Y., Mary (Richard) Montgomery of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Thomas (Katherine) Mahar of Olean and Joseph (Roberta) Mahar of Olean; sister-in-law, Roberta Mahar; his grandchildren, Rachel, Rebekah, Alanna, Aidan, Evelyn, Michael and Hadley Jean; a great-grandchild, Avery Paul; his brother-in-law, Samuel (Michelle) Mazza; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John J. Mahar Jr.; two brothers, Francis and Daniel Mahar; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Toohey Mahar.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today (July 2, 2019) in Pippin Funeral Home Inc., 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) in the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover. Burial will be held privately.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Westminster Healthcare, 1175 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904.
Condolence may be sent via pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 2, 2019
