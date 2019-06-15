ALLEGANY - John K. Michael Jr., 20, of 2997 1/2 Rogers Road, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) after arrival at the Olean General Hospital.



Born Jan. 16, 1999, in Olean, he was a son of John K. Michael Sr. and Amy Jo Logan Fanton.



John was educated in Hinsdale Central School and soon after began delivering newspapers for the Olean Times Herald. He was a hard worker, who strived to provide for his beloved babies, so he did additional side work whenever he could.



He will be remembered as someone who was loved by everyone who met him and who was devoted to the care of each of his babies.



He is survived by his parents, both of Allegany; two children, Jaelynn and Matthew; paternal grandmother, Karlene Michael of Allegany; maternal grandfather, William E. (Jill) Logan of Gautier, Miss.; three siblings, Shane (Vivian) Whittaker of Allegany, Paige (Jon) Whittaker of Olean and Brittany (Justin) Giles of East Palatka, Fla.; and five nieces and nephews Amirrea, Miyah, Ava-Lynn, Travis and Madison.



He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard M. Michael; and his maternal grandmother, Susan Roger.



Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.



A Celebration of Life service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the home of his mother, Amy, 3933 Route 417, Allegany. All are invited to attend.