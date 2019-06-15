John K. Michael Jr. (1999 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Going to miss you Johnny and all the fun times. You always..."
    - Denise Blauser
Service Information
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY
14760
(716)-372-0254
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Home of his mother, Amy
3933 Route 417
Allegany, NY
Obituary
ALLEGANY - John K. Michael Jr., 20, of 2997 1/2 Rogers Road, passed away Sunday (June 9, 2019) after arrival at the Olean General Hospital.

Born Jan. 16, 1999, in Olean, he was a son of John K. Michael Sr. and Amy Jo Logan Fanton.

John was educated in Hinsdale Central School and soon after began delivering newspapers for the Olean Times Herald. He was a hard worker, who strived to provide for his beloved babies, so he did additional side work whenever he could.

He will be remembered as someone who was loved by everyone who met him and who was devoted to the care of each of his babies.

He is survived by his parents, both of Allegany; two children, Jaelynn and Matthew; paternal grandmother, Karlene Michael of Allegany; maternal grandfather, William E. (Jill) Logan of Gautier, Miss.; three siblings, Shane (Vivian) Whittaker of Allegany, Paige (Jon) Whittaker of Olean and Brittany (Justin) Giles of East Palatka, Fla.; and five nieces and nephews Amirrea, Miyah, Ava-Lynn, Travis and Madison.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Richard M. Michael; and his maternal grandmother, Susan Roger.

Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday (June 22, 2019) at the home of his mother, Amy, 3933 Route 417, Allegany. All are invited to attend.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 15, 2019
