CUBA - John L. Freeman, 61, of 9340 Horner Road, passed away unexpectedly Friday (Nov. 8, 2019).
Born April 25, 1958, in Cuba, he was the son of Dr. Max E. and Rita Kaufmann Freeman I. On May 10, 1980, in Allegany, he married Deborah S. Elling, who survives.
John was a 1976 graduate of Cuba Central School, and began employment at Paul Brown Motors. At an early age, he exhibited an interest in understanding how machines worked, and was a self-taught mechanic and jack-of-all trades. In 1983, he established Freeman's Auto Service, in Cuba. He was counted on by his many family, friends and the community, to fix their cars or any machine, that required his talented touch.
He was a 32nd degree Mason; a former councilman for the town of Cuba; and a former member of the Cuba Lions Club. John was a water sports enthusiast and certified master diver, in addition to being a member of the Power Squadrons. He was an avid camper; motorcyclist; snowmobiler; and former member of the Cuba Driftbusters.
John was extremely proud of his family and enjoyed hosting large get-togethers. He had an amazing sense of humor, with an effective sarcastic tone at times, and enjoyed gathering, with his friends during the week, at various coffee-meeting locations.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are four children, Justin L. (Meghan Perschke) Freeman of Rochester, Kristie L. (Kevin) Flower of Pittsville, Md., Andrew J. (Cara) Freeman of Cuba and Adam M. Freeman of Lakewood; four grandchildren, Aaden, Jack, Jillian and Colton; two brothers, Max E. (Brenda Ferrier) Freeman II of Prescott, Ariz. and Stewart A. (Karla Frost) of Cuba; two sisters, Melissa (John) Raes of Phelps and Becky (Dennis Sawaya) Malzahn of Englewood, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) in the funeral home. Rev. Jon Ward, pastor of North Park Wesleyan Church, in Cuba, will officiate.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019