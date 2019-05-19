OLEAN- John M. Crawford Jr., of 714 W. Green St., passed away Saturday (May 18, 2019) at his home after a courageous battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Born June 28, 1961, in Olean, he was the son of John M. "Jack" and Hilma Bish Crawford Sr.
John began work at the Olean Center Mall in 1993 and worked 26 years before his retirement as head of maintenance.
He enjoyed watching western movies and the prime time television shows. He liked to spend time at woodcarving and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. What he most enjoyed was hanging out with his grandchildren, especially Kloey and Liam.
Surviving are three children, Brandy (Wayne Stewart) Crawford, June (Kevin Dougherty) Crawford and Nick Crawford, all of Olean; nine grandchildren; six siblings, Bill Swift of Washington, Maryann Smith of Texas, Pam (Tony) Shafer of South Carolina, James (Lynn) Crawford of Olean, Sondra Urton of South Carolina and Michael Urton of South Carolina and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Edward Crawford in 1977.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m Saturday (May 25, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760. Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019