HINSDALE - John M. James, 62, of 4040 Union Hill Road, passed away Monday (June 22, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 9, 1958, in the Town of Fremont, he was the son of Leland C. and Millicent M. Hale James.
John grew up in Belfast, attended and graduated from Belfast Central School, Class of 1976.
After his education, John worked in the Friendship and Wellsville areas mostly. He was employed at a dairy farm in Arcade for a period of time. He then worked at the Friendship Bowling Alley as a pin setter and cleaner. He also was a janitor for the Hornell Department of Transportation for a period of years.
John had attended the Belfast First Baptist Church.
He enjoyed country music, NASCAR, outside activities and most of all loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving are two brothers, Mike (Ila) Unfus of Friendship and Ron (Lori) Unfus of Maui, Hawaii; two sisters, Bonnie Tucker of Belfast and Connie (Chris) Wolfer of East Aurora; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his Dad and Mom, Pete and Betty Unfus.
There will be no visitations. Private memorial services will be held at a family home at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Memorials for John may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Born Feb. 9, 1958, in the Town of Fremont, he was the son of Leland C. and Millicent M. Hale James.
John grew up in Belfast, attended and graduated from Belfast Central School, Class of 1976.
After his education, John worked in the Friendship and Wellsville areas mostly. He was employed at a dairy farm in Arcade for a period of time. He then worked at the Friendship Bowling Alley as a pin setter and cleaner. He also was a janitor for the Hornell Department of Transportation for a period of years.
John had attended the Belfast First Baptist Church.
He enjoyed country music, NASCAR, outside activities and most of all loved his family and spending time with them.
Surviving are two brothers, Mike (Ila) Unfus of Friendship and Ron (Lori) Unfus of Maui, Hawaii; two sisters, Bonnie Tucker of Belfast and Connie (Chris) Wolfer of East Aurora; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his Dad and Mom, Pete and Betty Unfus.
There will be no visitations. Private memorial services will be held at a family home at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Memorials for John may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.