John was born during the great depression, in 1935, in Corry, Pa. He was the fourth child of Gerald and Lillian Parsons and worked many hours as a youth tending to the cattle that his father sold to local farmers.



After high school, John decided that the few dollars he had in his pocket would get him across the country, so he and a school friend hitchhiked from Corry to Seattle, Wash.. After realizing that he had nothing to do in Seattle, he continued on to Tijuana, Mexico, returning to Los Angeles, Calif. to visit family. Thus his love of travel began.



After this period of adventuring, John joined the



After his military service, John set out for California once again, working at various jobs such as dishwashing and type-setting, and living in the Watts section of the city. Sept. 1, 1964, he met Sue, the woman he would marry just 11 weeks later, to the consternation of her parents.



Sue's parents' worries deepened when they discovered that John and Sue decided to spend their honeymoon traveling behind the "Iron Curtain" in cold-war Europe.



The newlyweds flew to Ireland and hitchhiked to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, to pick up their new VW. They drove the VW over the coming weeks through Yugoslavia, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria and Hungary, before leaving the Netherlands on a cargo ship, loaded with Heineken beer, for America. They arrived at the New York docks on the evening of the great Northeast blackout in 1965.



Their life together involved many more cross country trips, and in their retirement, a cruise on the Volga, visiting Moscow and St. Petersburg.



John's school teacher wife encouraged him to forward his formal education, so he earned a bachelor of arts in English literature from Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa.



John began to write at this time, and authored a play, which was performed on campus, called "Do it." John continued to write stories, poems and plays throughout his life. He wrote some lightly fictionalized accounts of his travels for a local paper featuring an alter-ego Chic Malibu. He also wrote a couple of mystery dinner party plays, which he staged and marketed, in the 1980's.



John spent the bulk of his working life assisting mentally disabled residents. He never drew attention to the great good he did for his needy clients.



John and his wife enjoyed raising their two sons, Gary and Noble, in Ellicottville.



John was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, and upon retirement, was active in the Ellicottville Historical Society.



John is survived by his wife, Sue; a son, Noble; sisters, Patricia Ferson and Geraldine Bickmore; three wonderful grandchildren, Sawyer, Chero and Edwin.



John was predeceased by his brother, Franklin; and his son, Gary.



A memorial service will be held in Ellicottville this summer.



