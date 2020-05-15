CALABASH, N.C. - John "Jack" O'Hara Jr., 68, a former Wellsville, N.Y. resident, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020, at his home in Calabash, surrounded by his loved ones.
Jack was born Dec. 8, 1951, in Wellsville, the son of the late John and Bonnie Weihonig O'Hara.
Jack was a graduate of Wellsville High School. He worked as a painter with his father, and later for the Conrail and Norfolk and Southern Railroad for over 30 years.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, his snowmobile and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the Wellsville Elks Lodge 1495 for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Olive; three daughters, Wendy Gorham, Jennifer (William) Thornbloom and Sarah (Tony) Horswill; three stepdaughters, Lisa (Chris) Shwier, Tina (Brian) Harris and Barb (Mike) Straight; as well as many grandchildren.
Jack was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by a sister, Deborah O'Hara; and his dog, Stone.
A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Wellsville.
Those wishing to make a donation in Jack's memory might consider the SPCA serving Allegany County.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 15, 2020.