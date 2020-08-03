FRANKLINVILLE - John R. Gunner, formerly of Grove Road, died Friday (July 31, 2020) at Nichols-Noyes Hospital in Dansville.
Born Nov. 1, 1931, in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of George and Marie Mahoney Gunner.
Mr. Gunner attended Cornell University for two years, and he served in the U.S. Navy, from 1951-1953.
He was employed at Scott Aviation in Buffalo, where he had a military security clearance. He developed oxygen burning candles for the space industry and underwater oxygen tanks.
Mr. Gunner was a former member of the Lyndon Fire Dept.; the American Legion Post 626; VFW Post 9487, I.O.O.B No. 1517, all of Franklinville; and the Franklinville Conservation Club.
Surviving is a son, Jay (Mary Jo) Gunner of Livonia; a step-daughter, Sandy Barraclough of Amherst; two granddaughters, Angelique and Elizabeth Gunner; a brother, Fritz Gunner of Lackawanna; two sisters, Berendette Kelleher of Rochester and Ann Scott of Decatur, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son, Shawn T. Gunner in 2000; and two brothers, George and Robert Gunner; a sister, Theresa Johanson.
Friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where his funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. COVID-19 protocol will be followed. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Lyndon Fire Dept., 852 Lyndon Center Road, Cuba, NY 14727.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.