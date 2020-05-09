SPRING LAKE, N.C. - John Robert Harding Jr., age 82, passed away of natural causes at his home in Spring Lake, on April 29, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Olean, N.Y., to John Robert Sr. and Dorothy Olive Taylor. On Dec. 3, 1960, he married the love of his life, Carol Ann Miller, and together they had four children.
John served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was proud of his service.
He loved building and selling homes, shooting skeet and trap, and going hunting as a younger man. These were his passions.
He was also employed by Xerox, Prudential and Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator in Charlotte.
He loved living on Lake Norman while working in Charlotte, and taking sunset cruises in his Chris Craft with his beautiful wife, whom he affectionately called Care Bear.
Later in his life, John truly embraced life through simple pleasures; making new friends; chatting with people when he went for breakfast every day; visiting his children; talking about his children; feeding the farm animals; supervising his sons' and son-in-law's projects; and running errands.
He never met a stranger, even picking up homeless people and taking them for a meal and conversation, giving them dignity and respect.
He was fortunate to have three of his four children living within five miles of him and was fiercely proud of all four, staying actively engaged in their lives, and assisting with any and all projects, no matter how big or how small.
He was a good husband and father. He was kind and gentle and giving. He often said that his greatest achievements in life were marrying his soulmate and his four children.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years; his four children including daughters, Kathleen (Scott) Forman and Mary (Trish) Jagoda of Fredericksburg, Va. and sons, James (Sandy) and John Robert III; a sister, Karen Buchinger of Olean; his brother-in-law Larry (Mary) Miller of Sherrills Ford; eight grandchildren, Sara, Christopher, Amanda, Cory, Robert, Tori, Alex and Bre; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased in life by his grandson, James Orlando; and his beloved dogs, Annie, Beka and Jenny.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to feedingamerica.org. John would have loved this, particularly given the current stress on families.
There will be a celebration of life and a memorial mass, once family and friends are able to get together, to remember this man who was loved by so many.
Until then, online condolences may be posted to adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 9, 2020.