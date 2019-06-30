BALDWINSVILLE - John S. Lowe, 83, of Baldwinsville, passed away June 18, 2019, at home, after a brief illness.
He was born in Carlisle, Ky., and was a resident of Baldwinsville for 13 years.
John was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dolores; daughters, Shelly Mamele and Jill (Kevin) Malone, both of Baldwinsville.
He was predeceased by his son, Timothy, in 2003; and two grandchildren, Megan (Paul) Malone-Conte of Liverpool and Nicholas Malone of Nashua, N.H.
In keeping with John's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private military service was held June 28, 2019 at Onondaga Co. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of CNY or the .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 30, 2019