ALLEGANY - John Santo Crisafulli, of 3277 Maple Ave., passed away peacefully in his home Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) after sustaining injuries from an accident. He was surrounded by his wife and all nine of his children.
John was born May 15th, 1931, in Allegany. He was the son of Angelo and Celestina Mollica Crisafulli and grew up as part of a close-knit family.
He attended St. Bonaventure Parochial School and Allegany Central School. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Dix during the Korean War before starting his own family. He married his wife, Josephine Accordino, on Nov. 11, 1951, and lived in Jersey City, N.J., for a time before moving back to Allegany where he worked at The Castle Restaurant.
During his life in Allegany, John was a well-known member of the community and was considered a mentor and friend to many in the construction industry. He had a reputation for being a hard worker, and for his talent for craftsmanship. He started John S. Crisafulli & Sons Construction in the late 1950s, building many houses in the surrounding area, including the St. Christopher Drive subdivision. Later in his career he worked for Kinley Corporation, where he was known as "Chief," and specialized in building ornate staircases and mantle pieces.
In his free time, John was an avid gardener and loved working outside in his apple orchard, as well as building birdhouses and weathervanes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them how to drive his tractor. He is fondly remembered for his quick wit and his deep love of family.
John is survived by a family of 96, including his wife of 69 years, Josephine Accordino Crisafulli; three daughters and six sons, Jeanette "Jett" Crisafulli, John A. (Linda) Crisafulli, James "Jim" (Kathy) Crisafulli, Jerry (Elizabeth "Betsy") Crisafulli, Jeffrey "Jeff" (Kathy) Crisafulli, Joel (Deborah "Debbie") Crisafulli, Jenifer (James L. "JL") Kinley, Jason (Jeanette) Crisafulli and Jessica Crisafulli; 48 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael "Mike" (Gail) Crisafulli and Nicholas "Nick" (Ruth) Crisafulli; his sister, Sarah Kinley; his sisters-in-law, Elma Crisafulli and Joan Crisafulli; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Lawrence Crisafulli and Joseph "Joe" Crisafulli; his brothers-in-law, James "Jim" Kinley, Joseph Accordino and Frank Accordino; his sister-in-law, Ruth Crisafulli and his daughter-in-law, Linda Crisafulli.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with full military honors being accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team. Health precautions will be observed with the use of masks being required while in the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in John's name to the Allegany Fire Department, 188 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 134760; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; St. Bonaventure Parish or The Bridge, 95 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.