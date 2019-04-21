CLEVELAND, Ohio - John T. Halloran, 91, a former resident of Great Valley, N.Y., passed away Monday (April 15, 2019) in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by his family.
John was born in Great Valley. He was the loving son of Thomas Byrne and Mary Reynolds Halloran, who are both deceased.
He graduated high school at 16 and went to serve in the U.S. Navy as a seaman first class. He attended St. Bonaventure College, for his undergraduate degree, and earned his master of science degree at Western Reserve University.
He worked at NASA for 45 years as an analytical chemist.
He loved to return to his beloved New York hometown, to stay connected with family and friends.
He was the beloved husband, for 58 years, of the late Patricia Carrabine Halloran; loving father of Sheila, Eileen (Eddie, deceased) Swartz, Michael (Nancy, former spouse), John, Kevin (Kim), David (Janine), Maura (Dan) McKinley, Bridget Previts (deceased), (Rob), and Peter (Meg); grandfather of 18; great-grandfather of five; and dear brother of Joanna Roblee and James Halloran (deceased). He was a beloved uncle of many.
There will be a private interment at All Souls Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday (April 24, 2019) for a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Gesu, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at the Maher Melbourne Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst (east of Richmond Road).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Fr. Dietz Scholarship Fund, c/o Gesu Church, 2470 Miramar Blvd., University Heights, OH 44118.
Full online obit and guestbook at mahermelbourne.com.
Maher-Melbourne Funeral Home
5236 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(216) 382-4500
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019