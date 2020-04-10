|
|
OLEAN - John W. Hirliman, of 121 N. 21st St. and Lake Wales, Fla., passed away on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Advent Health Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
John was born on Oct. 20, 1945, in Olean, and was a son of James E. and Anna Rose Snyder Hirliman. On Feb. 10, 1968, at St. John's Church, he married his wife of 40 years, Mary Ann Fidurko, who predeceased him on May 8, 2008.
John was a 1963 graduate of Olean High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Dec. 29, 1965 to Dec. 7, 1967.
John worked for Niagara Mohawk as a chief line mechanic for 34 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 2000.
He was a member and union representative for Local 1339 IBEW and Local 97 IBEW, where he served on the executive board for 18 years. John was also a life-member of the Pulaski Club, the Portville American Legion Post #814 and a former member of the Olean Eagles and the Olean Rod and Gun Club. He was a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Olean.
John enjoyed coaching midget football and girls softball. He also enjoyed hunting; fishing; camping, riding motorcycle; trap shooting; and traveling with his wife in the camper. John was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He spent his winters in Florida for many years.
John is survived by three daughters, Rose M. (Rick) Mikolajczyk, Lisa J. (Kip) Morrow and Kristina A. (Mike) Rivera, all of Olean; nine grandchildren, Rick, Ryan and Riley Mikolajczyk, Justin (Elizabeth), Brandon and Torianne Morrow, and Alyse, Isabella and Gabriella Rivera; a great-grandson, Tommy Morrow; a sister, Lynn Hirliman of Olean; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Along with his loving wife, John was predeceased by three brothers, James, Richard and Robert Hirliman; and a sister, Rose Marie Hirliman in 1966.
At this time, a private service will be held for the immediate family only. A public service will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County Department of Veteran's Affairs, Veteran's Van, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 6510, Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020