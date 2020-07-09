OLEAN - John W. Hirliman, of 121 North 21st St. and Lake Wales, Fla,. passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Advent Health Medical Center, following a short illness.
John was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Olean, and was a son of James E. and Anna Rose Snyder Hirliman. On Feb. 10, 1968, at St. John's Church, he married his wife of 40 years, Mary Ann Fidurko, who predeceased him May 8, 2008.
John was a 1963 graduate of Olean High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from Dec. 29, 1965 to Dec. 7, 1967.
John worked for Niagara Mohawk as a chief line mechanic for 34 years, retiring Dec. 31, 2000. He was a member and union representative for Local 1339 IBEW and Local 97 IBEW, where he served on the executive board for 18 years.
John was also a life-member of the Pulaski Club, a member of the Portville American Legion Post 814, a former member of the Olean Eagles and the Olean Rod and Gun Club. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Olean.
John enjoyed coaching midget football and girls softball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycle, trap shooting and traveling with his wife in the camper. John was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. He spent his winters in Florida for many years.
John is survived by three daughters, Rose M. (Rick) Mikolajczyk, Lisa J. (Kip) Morrow and Kristina A. (Mike) Rivera, all of Olean; nine grandchildren, Rick, Ryan and Riley Mikolajczyk, Justin (Elizabeth), Brandon and Torianne Morrow, and Alyse, Isabella and Gabriella Rivera; a great-grandson, Tommy Morrow; a sister, Lynn Hirliman of Olean; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Along with his loving wife, John was predeceased by three brothers, James, Richard and Robert Hirliman; and a sister, Rose Marie Hirliman.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday (July 13, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at St. Mary of the Angels Basilica. Burial will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County Department of Veteran's Affairs, C/O the Veteran's Van, 1 Leo Moss Drive, Suite 6510, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.