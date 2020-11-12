ATLANTA, Ga. - John W. Jonap passed away Thursday (Nov. 4, 2020).
Born July 10, 1947, in Cortland, N.Y., he was the son of the late Dr. Stephen and Marie Salmon Jonap.
John graduated from Oxford Academy in Pleasantville, N.J., and earned his bachelor's degree from St. Bonaventure University. John went on to Polytechnic Institute of New York University. He holds certificates in negotiation and advanced mediation from Harvard University Law School.
While attending St. Bonavenure University, he met his wife, the former Suzanne Bateski. They married in 1970. John began his successful law career in 1976 in Atlanta, and was instrumental in the litigation of several class-action lawsuits.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Amy (Dan) Wiseman and Jeffrey Jonap, both of Atlanta; and two grandchildren, who he was deeply fond of and adored, Nicholas and Michael.
Private graveside services will be held Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, will officiate.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired may be made to the St. Bonaventure Alumni Fund, P.O. Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
