GREAT VALLEY - Mr. John Warner, 72, of Great Valley, died Tuesday evening (June 11, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Feb. 9, 1947, he was the son of Carol Holmes Warner and the late James Warner. Mr. Warner was married Aug. 3, 1974, at St. Patrick RC Church, to the former Theresa Baker, who survives.
Mr. Warner was a graduate of Rushford Central School, Class of 1964.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard ships out of Norfolk, Va.
Mr. Warner was employed in the electrical power industry, working for INDECK Energy for over 20 years, retiring in 2011.
He was a former member of the Ellicottville American Legion Post 659.
He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed traveling and entering his classic car in different shows. He enjoyed restoring his AAR 'Cuda. He will be remembered for a quick joke or a funny story.
Surviving, besides his wife and mother, are a daughter, Sheila Warner of Costa Mesa, Calif.; a son, Mark (Kerry) Warner of Olean; three sisters, Cynthia (Ronald) Hutchison of Salamanca, Diana (Gerald) Keller of Franklinville and Candy (Frank) McCullough of Bemis Point; a brother, James (Dawn) Warner of Mayville; and several nieces and nephews.
As per John's request, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roswell Cancer Institute or the Cattaraugus County SPCA.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 13, 2019