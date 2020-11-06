BRADFORD, Pa. - John "Jack" Woodley, 93, of Bradford, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) in Georgetown, Texas.



Jack was born in 1927. He was married to Helen Hanold for over 50 years.



He served three terms in the armed forces and was a World War II veteran. Once Jack had served his country he came back to serve his community as a motorcycle police officer for Bradford.



After retirement Jack continued to be involved in Bradpack and J&J Honey Dipping, and was a true jack-of-all trades and built many wonderful things.



He is survived by his brother, Claude Jr.; grandchildren, Michael Knight and Heather Knight; and his great-grandchildren, Aidon and Helaina.



Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; children, Sally, John and Jacqueline; and brothers, Gilbert, Thomas and James.



Services for John will be held in Bradford in the spring of 2021.



Donations can be sent in his name to the Salvation Army, 111 Jackson Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.

