John F. Flake Jr.
John F. Flake Jr.
WELLSVILLE - John F. Flake Jr., 70, of Wellsville, died Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born April 1, 1950, in Wellsville, he was the son of John F. and Ethel Greene Flake.

A graduate of Bolivar High School, he attended trade school for mechanic and welding. On Nov. 29, 1969, in Olean, he married the former Dorothy L. Ray, who survives.

A Vietnam veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1969 to 1971. He was employed as a welder, by Air Preheater, in Wellsville.

John enjoyed Sunday football, Saturday night boxing and hunting.

Surviving besides his wife, Dorothy, are two children, Kellylynn (Robert) Brembs of Succasunna, N.J. and Michael Flake of Wellsville; four grandchildren, Brandon, Abbigal, Cole and Ashley; two sisters, Marian Grove of Glen Campbell, Pa. and Marlene Flake of Olean; three nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, James Flake. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. The family will hold a private service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.

Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc
296 N Main St
Wellsville, NY 14895
