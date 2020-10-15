EAST KOY - Jonathan Charles Stroud, a former resident of East Koy, died Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.
He was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Cuba, a son of the late Charles and Anna Ackerman Stroud.
Jon was an active FFA member and earned the highest state award, the Empire Farmer Degree. He started a dairy herd while he was a sophomore in high school and was a graduate of Letchworth Central School, Class of 1967.
After high school Jon attended Alfred Ag and Tech and continued farming throughout his adult life. Later he received his Diesel Mechanic Certification.
Surviving are his siblings, Thomas (Diane) Stroud of Batavia, Victoria (Al) Patterson of Maryland and Joel (Karen) Stroud of Hume; a brother-in-law, Jehiel Wigden of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Alan Stroud; and a sister, Cheryl Wigden.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) in the Hume Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Stroud will officiate. Burial will be in East Koy cemetery, East Koy.
Memorials if desired may be made to FFA, Letchworth Central School Chapter, 5550 School Road Gainesville, NY 14066.
