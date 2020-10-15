1/1
Jonathan Charles Stroud
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAST KOY - Jonathan Charles Stroud, a former resident of East Koy, died Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester.

He was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Cuba, a son of the late Charles and Anna Ackerman Stroud.

Jon was an active FFA member and earned the highest state award, the Empire Farmer Degree. He started a dairy herd while he was a sophomore in high school and was a graduate of Letchworth Central School, Class of 1967.

After high school Jon attended Alfred Ag and Tech and continued farming throughout his adult life. Later he received his Diesel Mechanic Certification.

Surviving are his siblings, Thomas (Diane) Stroud of Batavia, Victoria (Al) Patterson of Maryland and Joel (Karen) Stroud of Hume; a brother-in-law, Jehiel Wigden of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Alan Stroud; and a sister, Cheryl Wigden.

Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) in the Hume Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Stroud will officiate. Burial will be in East Koy cemetery, East Koy.

Memorials if desired may be made to FFA, Letchworth Central School Chapter, 5550 School Road Gainesville, NY 14066.

Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hume Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved