SYLVANIA, Ga. - Jonathan Guy Smith, 61, of Sylvania, passed Saturday afternoon (May 16, 2020) at the Optim Medical Center-Screven.
Jon, or Smitty as he was affectionately known, was born Aug. 16, 1958, in Olean, N.Y., to the late George D. and Joan Forney Whitney Smith.
He graduated from Hinsdale (N.Y.) Central School in 1976. While there, each year he lettered in football as a defensive tackle and was invited annually to play for New York in the prestigious Big 30 All Star Football Game against rival state Pennsylvania.
After graduation, he obtained an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and began employment with Dresser Industries. His employment would lead him west to Texas, where eventually he would meet his bride to be, Diane. They wed on May 5, 1980, and began an inseparable 40-year journey together.
Employment at the Dakota Gasification Company and an opportunity work alongside his father brought them to North Dakota. While there, Jon and Diane reflected and decided to go into business for themselves and to travel throughout North America. Their businesses included owning and operating the Tarragon Motel in Wisconsin; a laundromat, convenience store and bait and tackle shop in Vancouver, Canada; a restaurant, Smitty's Extreme BBQ & Soft Serve, in Cedar Keys, Fla.; and Smitty's BBQ food truck in Augusta, Ga.
Following their business ventures they enjoyed retirement in Baja, Mexico, where Jon fished daily in the Sea of Cortez. After many years they would settle in Screven County to be closer to family.
He will be remembered for his love of the Bern, his quick wit, strong work ethic and his conceptual understanding of how things worked.
In his spare time he always enjoyed having a side project to work on - fishing, wood crafting and collecting art glassware.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Douglas Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Michael Creamer; all of Sylvania; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Mark, Steven, Chad, Chris, Paula, Andrea, Amanda, Larry and Chrissie; and his four legged children, Tucker, Cotton and Trouble.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Larry Smith and Joe Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Friends of Screven County Animal Shelter (FoSCA), P.O. Box 98 Sylvania, GA 30467, or https://friendsofscrevencountyanimals.org/donate/.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
Jon, or Smitty as he was affectionately known, was born Aug. 16, 1958, in Olean, N.Y., to the late George D. and Joan Forney Whitney Smith.
He graduated from Hinsdale (N.Y.) Central School in 1976. While there, each year he lettered in football as a defensive tackle and was invited annually to play for New York in the prestigious Big 30 All Star Football Game against rival state Pennsylvania.
After graduation, he obtained an associate's degree in mechanical engineering and began employment with Dresser Industries. His employment would lead him west to Texas, where eventually he would meet his bride to be, Diane. They wed on May 5, 1980, and began an inseparable 40-year journey together.
Employment at the Dakota Gasification Company and an opportunity work alongside his father brought them to North Dakota. While there, Jon and Diane reflected and decided to go into business for themselves and to travel throughout North America. Their businesses included owning and operating the Tarragon Motel in Wisconsin; a laundromat, convenience store and bait and tackle shop in Vancouver, Canada; a restaurant, Smitty's Extreme BBQ & Soft Serve, in Cedar Keys, Fla.; and Smitty's BBQ food truck in Augusta, Ga.
Following their business ventures they enjoyed retirement in Baja, Mexico, where Jon fished daily in the Sea of Cortez. After many years they would settle in Screven County to be closer to family.
He will be remembered for his love of the Bern, his quick wit, strong work ethic and his conceptual understanding of how things worked.
In his spare time he always enjoyed having a side project to work on - fishing, wood crafting and collecting art glassware.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Douglas Smith; a sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Michael Creamer; all of Sylvania; nieces and nephews, Matthew, Mark, Steven, Chad, Chris, Paula, Andrea, Amanda, Larry and Chrissie; and his four legged children, Tucker, Cotton and Trouble.
He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Larry Smith and Joe Smith.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Friends of Screven County Animal Shelter (FoSCA), P.O. Box 98 Sylvania, GA 30467, or https://friendsofscrevencountyanimals.org/donate/.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner Anderson Funeral Home Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 23, 2020.