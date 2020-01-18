|
CUBA - Jorge W. Tufino-Tapia, 65, of 38 South St., Cuba, passed away Thursday (Jan. 16, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, after losing his battle to acute liver failure.
Born on Aug. 5, 1954, in Ambato, Ecuador, he was a son of Jorge A. Tufino-Duque and Carmen Tapia-Garcia. On Oct. 4, 2014, in Bradford, Pa., he married Margaret Bradley, who survives. They had been together since 1997.
He and his family attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Bradford.
Jorge loved the game of soccer, and enjoyed volunteering to coach soccer at Archbishop Walsh; YMCA Soccer League; Western Pennsylvania Soccer League; Reynoldsville Soccer League; and the Southern Tier Premier League at St. Bonaventure; but most of all loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Margaret of Cuba and mother, Carmen of Ecuador, he is survived by his children, Jorge (Maria) Tufino-Cordova, Alberto (Lorena) Tufino-Cordova, Pablo (Jacqueline) Tufino, Eddison (Gina) Tufino, Lissa (Harold) Johnson, Maria Tufino-Cordova, Ryan Cook; Josh Cook; Cameron Cook; Patricio Tufino-Bradley and their children; a brother, Marcos (Margarita) Tufino of Miami, Fla. and two sisters, Rossy Tufino (Eduardo) Montenegro and Jeanina Tufino (Jaime) Quinones from Ecuador.
He was predeceased by his father.
Friends and family will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 25, 2020) at Our Lady of Angels Church, 50 South St., Cuba. Father Mancuso will be the celebrant.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 18, 2020