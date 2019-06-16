CERES - Josef E. Torrey, of 757 Barbertown Road, passed away Friday (June 14, 2019) at his home after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 19, 1973, in Olean, he was the son of Warren M. and Lucille Schmidt Torrey.
Josef was a graduate of Oswayo Valley School and worked at Futures Rehabilitation Center in Bradford.
He loved listening to music and had an extensive CD collection
Surviving is his mom, Lucille Bowman of Ceres; one brother, Mike Torrey of Ceres; one niece, Mackenzie Torrey; one nephew, Adam Torrey; his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Childs of West Clarksville and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his dad.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Evergreen Cemetery in Ceres.
Memorials if desired may be made to Evergreen Elm Inc., 71 Main Street, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the Special Olympics, www.give.specialolympics.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 16, 2019