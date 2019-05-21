Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph & Teresa Jedrzejek. View Sign Service Information O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home 25 River Street Salamanca , NY 14779 (716)-945-4760 Send Flowers Obituary

ELLICOTTVILLE - Joseph Stanley Jedrzejek, 88, and Teresa Kaluzienski Jedrzejek, 90, were considered a rare couple. Married nearly 49 years, they died within less than two days of one another. Teresa went to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019 and Joseph died the next day, on Wednesday (May 15, 2019).



Teresa was born Jan. 12, 1929, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Michael and Eva Luksa Kaluzienski.



Joseph was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Ellicottville, and was the son of the late Peter and Catherine Lesniak Jedrzejek.



The couple were married Nov. 7, 1970, in Buffalo, at the Assumption Church.



After marriage, he continued running the family's dairy farm in Ellicottville, where many fond memories were had by all.



Teresa enjoyed cooking; hosting family and friends; and loved animals, especially dogs, horses, and the farm animals. In her younger years, she loved horseback riding.



She was kind-hearted and gentle, generous and loving, and a friend to all. She will be remembered for her huge heart and devotion to faith and family.



Joseph had an affinity for bowling and hockey; enjoyed politics; and was a skilled craftsman and problem solver. The couple enjoyed traveling together, and were devoted Catholics, doing a lot of work with the church.



They worked with the Fresh Air program for several years, fostering children for summers and giving them the experience of farm life. They were members of the Holy Name of Mary Church, in Ellicottville.



Joe was a fourth degree with the Knights of Columbus, where he served as the grand knight of the Pope John II Council 12549. He was also a member of the Fourth Degree Color Corp. and the Holy Name of Mary Ushers Club.



Teresa is survived by a brother, Walter (Gloria) Kaluzienski of Leesburg, Va. Joseph is survived by his twin sister, Josephine Beckman of Laguna Woods, Calif.; and his brother, Peter (Joan) Jedrzejek of Thousand Oaks, Calif. Together, they have countless nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by two brothers, Michael Kaluzienski and Joseph Kaluzienski; and two sisters, Sophie Narowski and Mary Machniak.



He was predeceased by five brothers, Louis Jedrzejek, John Jedrzejek, Edmund Jedrzejek, Tadeusz Jedrzejek and Edward Jedrzejek; and four sisters, Frances Biel, Monica Bzdak, Theresa Mason and Helen Ward.



Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m., May 31, 2019, at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 1, 2019 in Holy Name of Mary Church, with Rev. Tim Koester, pastor, as celebrant.



Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellicottville.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Catholic Charities, 741 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209 or the Knights of Columbus, 1530 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216.



