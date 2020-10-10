1/1
Joseph A. Leo
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUBA - Joseph A. Leo, of 513 Wolf Run Road, Cuba, passed away Thursday (Oct. 8, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born Dec. 17, 1925, in Oneida, he was the son of the late David and Catherine DeSenza Leo. On September 27, 1952, in St. Patrick's Church, in Oneida, he married Betty Rossello, who survives.

Joe served with the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He was a staff sergeant with the 490th Bombardment Group, flying in 15 combat missions over Germany and one goodwill mission.

He and his wife moved to this area, and he worked for Cooper Industries, now Eaton-Cooper Power Systems, as a safety administrator.

Joe was a longtime parishioner of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed stone masonry and wood working.

In addition to his loving wife of 68 years, he is survived by two children, Karen (Craig) Bell of Richmond, Va. and David (Roxann) Leo of Harrodsburg, Ken.; a sister, Margaret Wadkins of Oneida; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Edward Leo and Anthony D. Leo.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 14, 2020) at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Oneida.

The use of a mask is required during visitation and services.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired, may be made to the Pfeiffer Nature Center, PO Box 802 Portville, NY 14770; the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, NY 14760; or to St. Joseph's Church, 121 St. Joseph Place, Oneida, NY 13421.

Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
I worked with Joe for many years at Cooper Ind. I learned a lot from Joe over the years. RIP Joe
Joe Anastasia
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved